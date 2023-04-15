Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Arena to collect donations at events

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday, Aug. 17 they would no longer host...
Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday, Aug. 17 they would no longer host graduations due to safety concerns.(Source: Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas arena and an organization are helping Arkansans in need.

Simmons Bank Arena and the Arkansas Foodbank have partnered together to help fight against hunger.

According to KATV in Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena is asking everyone attending their upcoming events to bring nonperishable food items to donate.

The Foodbank says the most needed items are the following:

  1. Canned Meals, vegetables, and soup
  2. Breakfast meals, cereal, granola bars, and peanut butter
  3. Meal entrees, pasta skillet meals, canned pasta, and dry beans
  4. Water and juice

Per the Health Department in Food Drives, the Foodbank also states that glass jars, alcohol, and opened cans will not be allowed.

For more, visit this story at KATV.com

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible severe storms to roll through Region 8 Saturday night, April 15.
Large hail possible with storms Saturday
According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
Gov. Sanders signs legislation to reform outdoor recreation and tourism
Gov. Sanders signs legislation to reform outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas
KHS
School district, police share the danger of ‘swatting’ threat
Chase Gage spoke with Marybeth Byrd about her latest appearance on "American Idol."
INTERVIEW: Marybeth Byrd advances on ‘American Idol’

Latest News

On April 14, Oscar Williams celebrated his 105th birthday. He was surrounded by his closest...
Trumann man celebrates 105th birthday
The Jonesboro Police Department said in most cases guns are stolen out of pickup trucks in nice...
Jonesboro police see high number of guns stolen from vehicles
The Cherokee Elementary School of the Highland School District has seen substantial upgrades to...
Highland School District celebrates near-completion of building renovations
Ozarks Healthcare Mammogram Unit
West Plains hospital unveils new mobile mammogram unit