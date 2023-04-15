Arkansas Arena to collect donations at events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas arena and an organization are helping Arkansans in need.

Simmons Bank Arena and the Arkansas Foodbank have partnered together to help fight against hunger.

According to KATV in Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena is asking everyone attending their upcoming events to bring nonperishable food items to donate.

The Foodbank says the most needed items are the following:

Canned Meals, vegetables, and soup Breakfast meals, cereal, granola bars, and peanut butter Meal entrees, pasta skillet meals, canned pasta, and dry beans Water and juice

Per the Health Department in Food Drives, the Foodbank also states that glass jars, alcohol, and opened cans will not be allowed.

For more, visit this story at KATV.com

