Arkansas State women’s bowling advances to NCAA Championship match

Arkansas State women's bowling celebrates after reaching the NCAA Championship match.
Arkansas State women's bowling celebrates after reaching the NCAA Championship match.(Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winning 2-0 in a mega-match against No. 2 seed Vanderbilt Friday morning, the third-seeded Arkansas State women’s bowling team secured a spot in the NCAA Championship semifinal.

A-State (83-29) got off to a strong start winning the traditional game 1,059-1,015. Faith Welch, who picked up an important 2-4-10 split in the ninth frame, rolled a team-best 222. Anchor bowler Brooklyn Buchanan (220), Maggie Thoma (212) and Karli VanDuinen (210) also rolled over 200 while Emma Stull added 195 pins.

Taking the 1-0 lead to the Baker 5-game total pinfall, A-State trailed by 11 pins after the opening game, 213-202. The Red Wolves responded with a 257-223 margin in game two and increased the advantage to 36 pins heading into game four following a 231-218 decision in game three. Winning game four 215-178, A-State took a 73-pin advantage to the final game and ended up winning the 5-game total 1,094-1,045.

Defeating No. 4 seed Nebraska 2-0 in a mega-match, the third-seeded Arkansas State bowling team advanced to the National Collegiate Bowling Championship match Saturday at 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU.

A-State (84-29) used 14 strikes over the final 20 frames to come back and take the traditional point 1,008-987. Emma Stull led the Red Wolves with a total of 222 while Brooklyn Buchanan added 213. Karli VanDuinen topped 200 with a game of 203 while Maggie Thoma added 189 and Faith Welch totaled 181.

Nebraska took each of the first three games in the Baker 5-game series and built a 78-pin advantage. The Red Wolves trimmed off 34 pins in game four, 222-188, to trail by 44 entering the final game. A-State got what it needed in the final game to win by three pins, 1,070-1,067 in total pinfall. The Red Wolves won game five 254-207 to set the final margin.

A-State awaits the winner of the elimination match between Vanderbilt at Nebraska at 11 a.m. (CT). The Red Wolves and the winner of that match will bowl for the national title at 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU. The format for the championship match is a single best-of-seven Baker series.

