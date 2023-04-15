Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man tased and pepper sprayed children while babysitting

One man is behind bars after being suspected of child endangerment.
One man is behind bars after being suspected of child endangerment.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man is facing child endangerment charges after pepper spraying and tasing two children.

According to the affidavit, Jonesboro police received a call from the mother that Cody Cox, 32 of Bono, was babysitting her children when he pepper sprayed and tased them.

Cox fled the house by the time the officers arrived.

Officers were told that Cox had been drinking that night.

Cox was apprehended in Bono and is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.

The bond is set for $150,000 and will be in court in June.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible severe storms to roll through Region 8 Saturday night, April 15.
Large hail possible with storms Saturday
Gov. Sanders signs legislation to reform outdoor recreation and tourism
Gov. Sanders signs legislation to reform outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas
According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
The Jonesboro Police Department said in most cases guns are stolen out of pickup trucks in nice...
Jonesboro police see high number of guns stolen from vehicles
KHS
School district, police share the danger of ‘swatting’ threat

Latest News

Meemoo the emu escapes
VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
New Arkansas Law changes how teachers pay union dues
Red Wolves advance to NCAA Championship match
Arkansas State women’s bowling advances to NCAA Championship match
Arkansas State football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Corey Rucker eligible in '23, Pack Day Spring Game preview