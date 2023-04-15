Man tased and pepper sprayed children while babysitting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man is facing child endangerment charges after pepper spraying and tasing two children.

According to the affidavit, Jonesboro police received a call from the mother that Cody Cox, 32 of Bono, was babysitting her children when he pepper sprayed and tased them.

Cox fled the house by the time the officers arrived.

Officers were told that Cox had been drinking that night.

Cox was apprehended in Bono and is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.

The bond is set for $150,000 and will be in court in June.

