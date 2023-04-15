Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mother gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old daughter, abusing 2 other children

A Mississippi mother, LaTiffany Chambers, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering...
A Mississippi mother, LaTiffany Chambers, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering her 17-year-old daughter.(Hinds County Detention Center)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering one of her daughters and abusing her other two children.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, LaTiffany Chambers was convicted of capital murder for the death of her 17-year-old daughter and two counts of felony child abuse for the abuse of her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter following a trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County.

In October 2020, Jackson police officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Lamonica Tucker, 17, unresponsive with “obvious signs” of physical abuse. She succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a hospital.

During the investigation, Chambers’ two other children were examined, and both were found with signs of prolonged physical abuse.

Chambers and the kids’ stepfather, Danny Dabbs, were arrested and indicted for capital murder in the death of Tucker and feloniously abusing the 12 and 14-year-old children.

On Thursday, Chambers was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and 10 years for each count of child abuse regarding the case.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Wynne High School announces date and location for prom
Location announced for Wynne High School Prom

Latest News

FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
Lady Bulldogs win
3A-2: Tuckerman beats Newport in softball, Newport beats Tuckerman in baseball
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Businesses, residents begin cleaning up mess
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill