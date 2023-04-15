New Arkansas Law changes how teachers pay union dues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas educators say a new state law is targeting them.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a new bill into law Thursday called the Teacher Payroll Protection Act.

From our content-sharing partner, KARK in Little Rock, the purpose of the Teacher Payroll Protection Act is to remove the option to use payroll deductions to pay union or professional organization dues.

Instead of using payroll deduction, educators’ only option now is to pay on their own.

Carol Fleming is the President of the Arkansas Education Association and says that educators are the only ones feeling the effects of this new law, according to Arkansas Code.

“There are 22 entries, 22 articles listed, only article 18 - the ability of University professors to have their membership dues paid through payroll deduction - has been eliminated,” Fleming said.

Gov. Sanders’ spokesperson gave a statement regarding the bill signing.

“The Governor is always looking for ways to empower our teachers and our citizens and this allows teachers to decide for themselves if they want to join unions or associations free of coercion or strong-arm tactics from the union bosses,” the spokesperson said.

