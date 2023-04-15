Energy Alert
Shooting for a cause

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families gathered at the Jonesboro Sports Shooting Complex for a day of shooting and awareness.

NEA Pull for Arkansas Families was brought by Arkansas Baptist Children and Families.

Its website states its mission is to make families strong by using the gospel.

The event wanted to bring awareness to that mission, according to Director of Partnership, Tim Noel.

“People are coming out to support because they believe in what we’re doing, seeing that these children, these families, are being taken care for and they want to support that any way they can,” Noel said.

Families came out on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., they got to participate in skeet shooting.

There were two divisions, one with children and the second with adults.

Noel said it was a good way for families to spend time together on Saturday.

“It’s pretty neat that they could support what we’re doing for families by coming out on a Saturday morning and shooting skeet and have a good time,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

