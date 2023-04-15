Touch a Truck works on touching lives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Touch a Truck was held on Saturday at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Several emergency vehicles lined the parking lot, waiting for children to come and see up close the cars that serve their community.

“All these things that you see from afar, usually, you can get up and touch them and they’ll show you how they work. It’s just an amazing event,” June Morse, program manager at Hope Circle, said.

The event was brought thanks to EAST students at Nettleton High School. One student, Mason Waln, came when he was a child. Now, he’s helping organize the event for the next generation.

“It gives them an idea of what they want to be when they grow up and it also gets to show them cars that they’re fascinated by like the corvettes and the helicopters,” he said.

The children don’t just get to see these vehicles, they get to go inside. Several climbed into police vehicles and tractors that were there.

Several organizations arrived from out of town. FedEx had a delivery truck there, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital also had an ambulance, with all the equipment they use on display.

There were also utility trucks and even a helicopter made an appearance on Saturday.

“It just keeps getting bigger and better because word of mouth travels and the people who have the trucks and who drive the trucks have such a good time out here that they’re always wanting to come back,” Morse said.

Children also get to enjoy games; at the same time, the money raised gets to help others.

Proceeds from Touch a Truck go to Hope Circle, the organization helps those with catastrophic illnesses.

“Everything that we do in Hope Circle is free. We provide free wigs, free hats, free scarves. We help people find support that they need in a lot of different areas,” she added.

Morse said the event has grown each year, with many vendors happy to bring a slice of their lives to the event, but it’s also grown thanks to the community, that wants to help children succeed.

“It’s just wonderful to see the support that these children and young adults have generated to help do something good in the community,” she said.

Organizers for the event said it would take about a week to know how much money was raised but the event raised $7,000 last year.

