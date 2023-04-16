3,800+ outages reported in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While strong storms are moving through the area Saturday evening, many communities have already reported power outages.

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, 55-percent of customers in Jackson County are in the dark.

More than 500 people are out in the Grubbs area.

Nearly 1,200 customers are affected in Newport.

In Sharp County, 28-percent of customers have lost power with about 4,000 customers affect in the Cave City area.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will update once we have more.

