Arkansas State bowling falls to Vanderbilt in heartbreaker, finishes as National Runner-Up

Advancing to the national championship match for the third time in program history, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished runner-up in the National Collegiate Bowling Championship that concluded Saturday at South Point Bowling Plaza.

No. 2 overall seed Vanderbilt rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Red Wolves in game seven for the national championship. Tying for the best finish in program history, A-State took runner-up honors for the second time in the last three seasons (2021) and third time in program history (2008).

A-State (84-30) got off to a quick start taking games one and two to build a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven. The Red Wolves took game one, 191-156, and followed with a 189-171 margin in game two. Vanderbilt responded in game three with a 215-198 tally, but A-State grabbed a 3-1 series lead with a 196-159 decision in game four. Vanderbilt controlled game five 205-156 and a 3-10 spare conversion in the 10th helped the Commodores secure a 193-187 margin in game six to force the decisive game seven. Vanderbilt clinched the title with a 193-160 total.

Brooklyn Buchanan and Emma Stull earned All-Tournament Team honors, adding to their illustrious careers while at A-State. Freshman Maggie Thoma will remain in Las Vegas for the Intercollegiate Singles Championship that begins Tuesday at South Point Bowling Plaza.

