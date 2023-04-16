Arvest Bank holds Shred-a-thon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arvest Bank held its Shred-a-thon on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Jonesboro residents brought personal and financial documents to shred and be recycled.

Items Arvest Bank suggested shredding include expired credit and ID cards, voided checks, and report cards.

As well as shredding documents, Arvest was accepting donations for the Million Meals campaign for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

