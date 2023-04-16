Batesville’s Gage Wood records three-inning save, No. 5 Arkansas beats No. 16 Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville alum Gage Wood slammed the door shut on No. 16 Tennessee’s comeback effort, recording six strikeouts in three innings as the Diamond Hogs took the series against the Volunteers, winning 6-3 at Baum-Walker Stadium Saturday night.

Gage Wood has begun pic.twitter.com/VDGQ2mAVzC — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 16, 2023

Wood got the ball in the top of the seventh inning with Arkansas leading 3-2. The Vols got the tying run over to third, but Wood got the strikeout to end the threat. The Razorback bats would give the freshman some breathing room, scoring three times in the bottom half of the inning.

Wood’s momentum would carry over to the eighth, striking out each of the first two batters he faced en route to a perfect frame. Tennessee would plate one run in the ninth, but that was all the damage as Wood recorded back-to-back three-inning Saturday saves.

The righty only allowed one hit and one run over the three innings of work.

For Arkansas, Jace Bohrofen continued his hot streak, blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Diamond Hogs the 2-1 lead. Kendall Diggs, Caleb Cali and Ben McLaughlin also had an RBI in the win.

Arkansas will look for the sweep Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM on SEC Network+.

