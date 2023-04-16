Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Black beats Red 34-20 in 2023 Pack Day Spring Game

Jeff Foreman had 2 TD receptions in the Pack Day Spring Game. Black beat Red 34-20.
Jeff Foreman had 2 TD receptions in the Pack Day Spring Game. Black beat Red 34-20.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football concluded 2023 spring practice with the Pack Day Spring Game.

Black (1st team offense/2nd team defense) beat Red (1st team defense/2nd team offense) 34-20 Saturday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium. Jaxon Dailey threw for 240 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Jaylen Raynor was 32 of 51 passing for 333 yards and 1 TD. But the Black squad intercepted Raynor 4 times in the 2nd half.

Zak Wallace paced the A-State running backs with 60 rushing yards. Ja’Quez Cross rushed for 57 yards and a 1st quarter TD. Jeff Foreman led A-State receivers with 6 receptions for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had a 69 yard TD reception in the 2nd quarter.

The defense forced a total of 6 turnovers in the 2nd half (5 interceptions, 1 fumble). Dominic Zvada and Aidan Ellison made 2 field goals each.

We’re exactly 20 Saturdays away from the Arkansas State football season opener. The Red Wolves play at Oklahoma on September 2nd. The prelude is the transfer portal window, summer workouts, Sun Belt Media Days, and fall camp.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible severe storms to roll through Region 8 Saturday night, April 15.
Latest Live Update: Large hail possible with storms Saturday
Gov. Sanders signs legislation to reform outdoor recreation and tourism
Gov. Sanders signs legislation to reform outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas
According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
KHS
School district, police share the danger of ‘swatting’ threat
Chase Gage spoke with Marybeth Byrd about her latest appearance on "American Idol."
INTERVIEW: Marybeth Byrd advances on ‘American Idol’

Latest News

Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones pt 1 after 2023 Pack Day Spring Game
Arkansas State offensive coordinator
Red Wolves Raw: Keith Heckendorf & Rob Harley after 2023 Pack Day Spring Game
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: Jaxon Dailey & Charles Willekes after 2023 Pack Day Spring Game
Arkansas State women's bowling celebrates after reaching the NCAA Championship match.
Arkansas State women’s bowling advances to NCAA Championship match