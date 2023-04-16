Black beats Red 34-20 in 2023 Pack Day Spring Game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football concluded 2023 spring practice with the Pack Day Spring Game.

Black (1st team offense/2nd team defense) beat Red (1st team defense/2nd team offense) 34-20 Saturday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium. Jaxon Dailey threw for 240 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Jaylen Raynor was 32 of 51 passing for 333 yards and 1 TD. But the Black squad intercepted Raynor 4 times in the 2nd half.

Zak Wallace paced the A-State running backs with 60 rushing yards. Ja’Quez Cross rushed for 57 yards and a 1st quarter TD. Jeff Foreman led A-State receivers with 6 receptions for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had a 69 yard TD reception in the 2nd quarter.

The defense forced a total of 6 turnovers in the 2nd half (5 interceptions, 1 fumble). Dominic Zvada and Aidan Ellison made 2 field goals each.

We’re exactly 20 Saturdays away from the Arkansas State football season opener. The Red Wolves play at Oklahoma on September 2nd. The prelude is the transfer portal window, summer workouts, Sun Belt Media Days, and fall camp.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.