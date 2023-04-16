Energy Alert
Children's Home Inc holds 11th annual Casting for Kids Bass Classic

One Arkansas nonprofit holds 11th annual Casting for Kids Bass Classic tournament.
One Arkansas nonprofit holds 11th annual Casting for Kids Bass Classic tournament.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Children’s Home Inc. held its 11th annual Casting for Kids Bass Classic on Saturday.

The event was held at Lake Norfork in Henderson, lasting from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Teams of two competed for cash prizes and even some prize packages from Favorite Fishing Rods.

The Casting for Kids Bass Classic is the main fundraiser for Children’s Home Inc.

The first-place prize was $1000.

