Children’s Home Inc holds 11th annual Casting for Kids Bass Classic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Children’s Home Inc. held its 11th annual Casting for Kids Bass Classic on Saturday.

The event was held at Lake Norfork in Henderson, lasting from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Teams of two competed for cash prizes and even some prize packages from Favorite Fishing Rods.

The Casting for Kids Bass Classic is the main fundraiser for Children’s Home Inc.

The first-place prize was $1000.

