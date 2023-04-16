Energy Alert
Church breaks ground on new sanctuary, plans to use old building for community

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Salvation Ministries broke ground on a new sanctuary on Sunday.

The current location isn’t even 10 years old, but Senior Pastor Derrick Followell said the church has grown a lot since moving to its location.

“We started in a little white shed with 12 people, 12 years ago. And it’s amazing how much it’s grown in such a short period of time,” he said.

The new sanctuary will double the capacity of the current one, but the old building isn’t going anywhere.

The old space will help the church help by turning its sanctuary into a Family Life Center, giving the church more room for its programs.

“We have Brotherhood and Sisterhood, we have The Way Ministries which is a women’s rehabilitation center that we support,” he said.

The Family Life Center will also have room for a food pantry to fight food insecurity; a cause the church has been wanting to help with.

“We now have Operation Mana which also helps with food insecurities. We hope to do a food pantry,” Followell added. “Things like that were not possible before we broke ground today.”

Pastor Followell said he hopes the new building will be ready by April 2024.

