Community gathers for fun, festivities and BBQ

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Families gathered together for fun, festivities, and BBQ.

The fourth annual Blazin’ BBQ Festival took place this weekend.

The event was held in downtown Manila and lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With live music, vendors, pickle-eating contests, and more, families had no shortage of activities.

All the money from the event goes toward the Manila Volunteer Fire Department.

Next year’s Blazin’ BBQ Festival is set for April 20, 2024.

