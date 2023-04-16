Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in which multiple vehicles are involved on Saturday night.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, 3 vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 67 near the Valley View area.

The desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed a crash near Cash on Highway 67 involving a tractor-trailer.

There is no word on injuries. Use caution when driving near this area.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

