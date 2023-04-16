Man found dead at home early Sunday morning

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas Police Department officers found a man dead at a home on Park Street in Pocahontas early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the home around 3:54 in the morning. When they arrived they found a white male dead inside of the home with gunshot wounds.

Pocahontas investigators and Arkansas State Police were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

One person is in custody following this incident. The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Chief David Edington said this incident is still under investigation.

