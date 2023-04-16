People rescued after storms drop tree on vehicle

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a scene just north of Manila after a tree fell on a vehicle with people inside.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, a storm moved through the county around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Cook added that storm brought down many trees in the Manila area including near Highway 77 just north of the country club.

Crews were able to get the people out of the vehicle safely.

