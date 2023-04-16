Energy Alert
People rescued after storms drop tree on vehicle

Storm damage generic
Storm damage generic(Source: MGN)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a scene just north of Manila after a tree fell on a vehicle with people inside.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, a storm moved through the county around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Cook added that storm brought down many trees in the Manila area including near Highway 77 just north of the country club.

Crews were able to get the people out of the vehicle safely.

