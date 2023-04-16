Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

A woman in Simsbury shared a video of two bears climbing into her trampoline and having a blast.
By Zoe Strothers, WFSB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut woman shared a video of two bears climbing onto her trampoline and having a blast.

The woman says the bears were playing on the trampoline for nearly an hour outside her home in Simsbury, Connecticut. She was away at the time but saw this happen on her home cameras, according to WFSB.

The trampoline, which was surrounded by a safety net, was not damaged, but the bears popped all the balls that were on it.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection say while it might be a person’s first instinct to take a photo or video of a nearby bear, their first priority should be safety.

For more information on how to stay safe and bear aware you can visit DEEP’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
3,800+ outages reported in Region 8
Possible severe storms to roll through Region 8 Saturday night, April 15.
Latest Live Update: Large hail possible with storms Saturday
Large tree down causing a road closure
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash
One man is behind bars after being suspected of child endangerment.
Man tased and pepper sprayed children while babysitting

Latest News

Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
Black beats Red in Pack Day Spring Game
Red Wolves Live: Black beats Red in Arkansas State football Pack Day Spring Game