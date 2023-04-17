2 killed in fiery crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man and a woman were killed after a fiery crash Friday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, Consuela Perkins drove a 2008 Chevy Impala west on Interstate 40.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the 30-year-old woman ran off the road near the 276-mile marker, and struck a pipe, catching the car on fire.

Malcom Murray, 31, was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The report states he and Perkins were both killed.

