Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State baseball’s ninth-inning rally falls short at Georgia State

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A ninth-inning rally fell short on Sunday for the Arkansas State baseball team, which dropped a 6-4 rubber match to Georgia State at the GSU Baseball Complex.

The Red Wolves (12-20, 3-10 SBC) pushed one run across and had the tying run aboard with no outs in the final frame, but the Panthers (18-18, 7-8) dodged the comeback attempt to take the series. A-State out-hit the hosts 11-8, but recorded three errors in the contest.

Allen Grier went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, finishing with nine runs driven in on the weekend in a return to his hometown. The junior outfielder hit .500 (6-12) on the weekend with three runs scored.

Kody Darcy was one of four Red Wolves with two hits, homering in the sixth. Daedrick Cail and Cross Jumper both went 2-for-5 with a run scored, while Cason Tollett went 2-for-2 with a double.

Chase Armstrong worked 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Brian Veniard, who went the first two stanzas. Armstrong struck out three and allowed one run but did not give up a walk in his work.

The Panthers took an early 2-0 lead on solo homers by Michael Maginnis and JoJo Jackson. Maginnis led off the bottom of the first with his solo shot, turning on the first pitch he saw, while Jackson’s long ball came with one out in the fourth.

A-State erased the deficit with three runs across in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Darcy led off the inning with a solo blast to left, and then Grier continued his tremendous weekend with a two-run single, driving in Jumper and Cail.

Georgia State threatened in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded and two outs, but Tyler Jeans (1-4) entered into the jam and left them loaded with an inning-ending strikeout.

The first two GSU batters reached to start the bottom of the seventh before a sac bunt advanced them to third. A single by Cameron Jones plated Max Ryerson, and then Jackson reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Luke Boynton to score before Jones crossed on a wild pitch. Matt Ruiz then singled home Jackson before Jeans retired the next two batters to end the inning.

A-State picked up a run in the ninth when an error allowed Brayden Caskey to score, putting the go-ahead run at the plate with no outs, but Brady Jones worked around the base runners to end the threat.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home for five straight games, beginning with Tuesday’s tilt against Ole Miss. First pitch against the Rebels at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+, with the radio broadcast carried on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9 and 970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
3,800+ outages reported in Region 8
Man found dead at home early Sunday morning
Large tree down causing a road closure
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash
Possible severe storms to roll through Region 8 Saturday night, April 15.
Latest Live Update: Large hail possible with storms Saturday

Latest News

Red Wolves finish as 2023 National Runner-Up
Arkansas State bowling falls to Vanderbilt in heartbreaker, finishes as National Runner-Up
The Batesville alum record his second straight three-inning save Saturday.
Batesville’s Gage Wood records three-inning save, No. 5 Arkansas beats No. 16 Tennessee
Black beats Red in Pack Day Spring Game
Red Wolves Live: Black beats Red in Arkansas State football Pack Day Spring Game
Red Wolves fall to Troy Friday
Red Wolves Live: A-State tennis falls to Troy, hosts Georgia State Sunday