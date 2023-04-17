April 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting the week off dry but a little bit breezy. High pressure will take charge of our weather until the end of the week. We are looking at sunny skies and temperatures around 70° today. Winds will be out of the WNW at 10-20 MPH today.

We will see a few more clouds for Tuesday but warmer with temperatures in the upper-70s. . Look for the atmosphere to recharge by the end of the week, with rain chances returning on Thursday. We will have to watch for a couple of thunderstorms as well.

Rain chances stick with us through Friday evening. Behind the late-week system, temperatures will cool off a bit with temperatures in the low-60s for the weekend

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Austin Reaves scored 14 fourth-quarter points, boosting the Los Angles Lakers over the Memphis Grizzlies. Logan Whaley caught up with the former Region 8 high school star and talked with Reaves about his big performance.

Salvation Ministries in Jonesboro broke ground on a new sanctuary on Sunday. The current location isn’t even 10 years old, but Senior Pastor Derrick Followell said the church has grown a lot since moving to its location.

It’s a sign that’s turning a lot of heads in the Bauxite School District. This week the district shared on social media images of the signs around campus which alert visitors about armed staff.

When it comes to taxes, the last thing you want to deal with is a scam. But unfortunately, tax scams are all too common. We’ll share some things to look out for.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.