Ark. Single Parent Scholarship Fund increasing scholarship amounts

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Spring 2023 recipient Brittany Cruthis celebrates her achievement. Currently a paraprofessional at Clarendon High School of Innovation, she's working on her bachelor's degree in education so she can provide a better life for her children as a special education or middle school science teacher.(Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT / Edited News Release) -Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) is excited to announce individual scholarship amounts will increase starting with the Fall 2023 semester.

Full-time eligible single parents can now receive $1,600 per semester, up from $1,200. Part-time students will receive a prorated amount based on the number of enrolled hours.

ASPSF is accepting scholarship applications for the Fall 2023 semester through June 15 at www.aspsf.org/applynow. Eligibility guidelines are available online at www.aspsf.org/eligibility.

“Everything’s gotten more expensive, and the single parent scholarship doesn’t stretch as far as it used to. We know that, and we want to help,” ASPSF Executive Director Ruthanne Hill said. “We hope the increase scholarship amount will offset some of those increases.”

THE ASPSF MODEL ASPSF’s “scholarships” aren’t scholarships in the traditional sense. Single parent recipients receive a check they can use to pay for expenses that will help them stay in school. Awardees often use their funds for child care, laptops, tuition, etc.

Plus, ASPSF provides workshops, mentoring, and encouragement to help single parents along their journey through school, to graduation, and onto a professional job with family-supporting wages.

ASPSF awards scholarships to single parents attending school full-time, part-time, and online pursuing associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and certificate programs. Eligible applicants have a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA in past courses, and a household income typically not more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.

(Source: Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

