WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The eighth annual Crawfish Festival was held this weekend.

The event took place in the Wilson town square from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People came from all over to enjoy the live music, the food trucks, and most importantly, the crawfish.

The Crawfish festival ended with a fireworks show.

