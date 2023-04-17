Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Felon who threatened driver, bar patrons in Butler Co. with gun sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

A convicted felon who threatened a driver and bar patrons with a gun was sentenced to 5.5 years...
A convicted felon who threatened a driver and bar patrons with a gun was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A convicted felon who threatened a driver and bar patrons with a gun was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison.

Donald Edward Christie, Jr., 37, pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of the plea, he admitted possessing a firearm on two occasions on February 12, 2022.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Sayler Fleming, the first was reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Department about 15 minutes after midnight.

A driver told deputies they were followed from a gas station by someone the driver believed to be a law enforcement officer in an SUV. After the victim pulled over, the driver of the SUV got out with what appeared to be an AK-style rifle, chambered a round and demanded the victim turn off their vehicle and provide ID.

According to the plea agreement, the man returned, gave the victim’s ID back and said, “You never saw me, and I never saw you.”

About 30 minutes later, deputies received another call, this time from a rural bar, reporting a man with a firearm.

When deputies arrived, they found bar patrons holding Christie down.

Witnesses told deputies that he’d entered the bar and become confrontational with those inside. He had a pistol in his pocket and the bartender asked him to leave.

According to the plea agreement, Christie said that he had a “machine gun” in his vehicle and was going to get it and kill them.

The bartender tried to hold the door shut when Christie returned, but he pushed his way inside.

Using what appeared to be a rifle, Christie ordered the occupants to move behind the bar.

He was taken down from behind by a patron, and patrons and the bartender disarmed him.

According to the plea agreement, Christie had a 9mm Striborg SP9A3 semi automatic pistol with a brace, which resembled a short-barreled rifle or submachine gun, and a Bryco .380-caliber pistol.

The case was investigated by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Crash
2 killed in fiery crash
Victim’s brother arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Jonesboro police find missing man
Jonesboro police find missing man

Latest News

A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on highway crash
Juan Velazquez, Dillon Adams, Yasmine Talib, Layla Wright, and Brianna Smallman (not pictured)...
NEA students advance to final round of NASA national competition
Astronauts in space could soon eat meals prepared by students in Northeast Arkansas.
Jonesboro students advance to final round of NASA national competition
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers; man arrested
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast