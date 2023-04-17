Gas prices rise in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As summer draws closer and people start traveling, they’ll need to pay more for gas.

According to GasBuddy, the average Arkansas gas price has risen to $3.22 per gallon, 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week.

At 18.3 cents per gallon, Arkansas prices are higher than in March.

With nearly 2,000 gas stations participating in GasBuddy’s survey, they concluded the cheapest gas is priced at $2.85 per gallon while the most expensive is priced at $3.99 per gallon.

The average gas price nationally is $3.65 per gallon, slightly lower than last year’s.

