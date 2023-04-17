Energy Alert
Man killed in single-vehicle crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marion man died after his car left the road and hit a metal pole.

According to the preliminary crash report, 60-year-old Thomas Griffin was driving west on Bob Taylor Road on Tuesday, April 11 in a 2000 Honda VT.

Griffin then lost control of his vehicle and ran off the north side of the road before hitting the pole.

He was taken to Regional One Medical Center where he later died.

