Morant’s status unclear after injuring hand

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits between guard Luke Kennard (10) and center Steven...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits between guard Luke Kennard (10) and center Steven Adams during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies found themselves in a tough spot Sunday. Not only did they lose game 1 to the Lakers, they lost superstar point guard Ja Morant to injury.

Morant was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter ahead of the 128-112 loss to the Lakers.

Morant crashed into Anthony Davis and attempted to brace his fall as he went to the ground.

Once he hit the court, his right hand bent backward.

Ja ran back to the locker room and eventually returned to the bench, but did not re-enter the game.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins says Morant’s x-rays were negative, but his status for game 2 remains up in the air.

