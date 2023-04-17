Energy Alert
NBA names Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA has named Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson is the second player to win the award in the Grizzlies franchise history after Marc Gasol in 2013.

Jackson made a major turnaround this season after missing 14 games due to foot surgery.

The Grizzlies were listed 17th in defensive efficiency before Jackson made his season debut on Nov. 15.

