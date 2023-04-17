NBA names Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA has named Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson is the second player to win the award in the Grizzlies franchise history after Marc Gasol in 2013.

Jackson made a major turnaround this season after missing 14 games due to foot surgery.

The Grizzlies were listed 17th in defensive efficiency before Jackson made his season debut on Nov. 15.

