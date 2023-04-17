Energy Alert
Police trying to find missing man; last seen near Ridgepointe

Jonesboro police are asking for your help in finding a missing man.
Jonesboro police are asking for your help in finding a missing man.(Sally Smith | Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for your help finding a missing man.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, William York was last seen on April 13 through Ring doorbell camera installed at a relative’s home in the Duckwater area. This area is near Ridgepointe on the southwest side of the city.

In a photo that was shared by Jonesboro Police Department, York appears to be a white male of medium build with a shaved or buzzed head, dark facial hair, and brown eyes.

Smith said York left his vehicle behind and is most likely walking or was picked up by someone. He is also assumed to be without a phone.

Police said they do not have a description of what he may be wearing and do not have leads on any possible locations.

Smith added that officers are currently going through surveillance video to see if they can track York’s route.

No information surrounding his disappearance has been released.

If anyone knows of York’s whereabouts or has seen him in the past few days, they can call Jonesboro police at (870) 935-5657.

