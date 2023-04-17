Energy Alert
School working to combat teenage depression

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows teenage girls could be in a crisis.

The report showed nearly sixty percent of teenage girls explained they had consistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

Those feelings were also up in teenage boys, but not as much.

An increase in these issues is also a problem local schools are seeing.

Cave City Middle School Counselor Carrie Johnston explained she is trying to help her students cope with issues like these.

“Each one of them has a different perspective and a different way of coping with things,” Johnston explained. “Some have more coping skills than others, so teaching coping skills that they need and how to be able to resolve conflict.”

The study found an increase from 2011 to 2021, but Johnston explained she had seen a rise since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“I think we see a lot more issues, and I’m not sure that they’re more serious,” Johnston added. “We take every issue as seriously as any issue that we do, but we do see a lot more. I think it’s a lot more common for people to be upset or offended or not know how to deal with those feelings.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, the suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 988.

