Schools prepare for upcoming ACT Aspire testing

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - All across Arkansas, schools are getting ready for the upcoming ACT Aspire testing, the state’s end-of-year standardized testing, begins.

The ACT Aspire test is intended to give parents and students an idea of how prepared they are to take the ACT.

While the ACT Aspire doesn’t directly impact funding to the school, it does have implications on student success scores.

Walnut Ridge High School Counselor Debbie Finley explained they want to see individual students’ scores increase this year.

“We’re looking at helping them to raise their own individual scores,” Finley said. “Some, for example, were just a few points away from being exceeding or proficient in a certain subject, so we are working with those in the classroom.”

Finley explained that preparations for the end-of-year testing always begin with a new school year, though before testing begins, they ask students to do a few things before test day.

“We try to communicate with the parents as well as the students to make sure they get a good night’s sleep. Make sure they eat breakfast that morning, that they’re in school that day or days of testing, and that they’re on time.”

