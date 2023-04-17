Stolen car leads to police chase

BLYTHEVILLE , Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police responded to a stolen vehicle on East Cherry St. on Monday.

When they arrived, police tried talking to Deaunte Radford, 27 of Blytheville, when he became agitated.

As K9 officers arrived, Radford tried to leave.

Police cut off Radford who drove forward into the K9 officer’s unit, damaging the car.

Radford lead police on a high-speed chase, driving through oncoming traffic.

The chase ended at the 150 exit of HWY 71.

Radford was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony fleeing, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.