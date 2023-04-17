Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Stolen car leads to police chase

Blytheville police respond to a stolen car which turns to a police chase.
Blytheville police respond to a stolen car which turns to a police chase.(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE , Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police responded to a stolen vehicle on East Cherry St. on Monday.

When they arrived, police tried talking to Deaunte Radford, 27 of Blytheville, when he became agitated.

As K9 officers arrived, Radford tried to leave.

Police cut off Radford who drove forward into the K9 officer’s unit, damaging the car.

Radford lead police on a high-speed chase, driving through oncoming traffic.

The chase ended at the 150 exit of HWY 71.

Radford was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony fleeing, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead at home early Sunday morning
One Region 8 town spent the weekend with fun, festivities, and BBQ.
Community gathers for fun, festivities and BBQ
Storm damage generic
People rescued after storms drop tree on vehicle
Power Outage
3,800+ outages reported in Region 8
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash

Latest News

The report showed nearly sixty percent of teenage girls explained they had consistent feelings...
School working to combat teenage depression
All across Arkansas, schools are touching up before ACT Aspire testing, the state’s end-of-year...
Schools prepare for upcoming ACT Aspire testing
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices rise in Arkansas
Tax form
Tax deadline extended for tornado victims