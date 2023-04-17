Tax deadline extended for tornado victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Victims of the March 31 tornado can breathe a sigh of relief about their tax deadline.

According to KARK, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Monday, extending the tax deadline for all counties affected by the tornado.

Along with a tax extension, tornado victims can also waive the fee for replacement driver’s licenses or identification cards for interest penalties for late vehicle registration.

The extension applies to individual taxpayers and businesses.

The executive order is set to last until July 31.

