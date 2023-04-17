Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tax deadline extended for tornado victims

Tax form
Tax form(Storyblocks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Victims of the March 31 tornado can breathe a sigh of relief about their tax deadline.

According to KARK, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Monday, extending the tax deadline for all counties affected by the tornado.

Along with a tax extension, tornado victims can also waive the fee for replacement driver’s licenses or identification cards for interest penalties for late vehicle registration.

The extension applies to individual taxpayers and businesses.

The executive order is set to last until July 31.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead at home early Sunday morning
One Region 8 town spent the weekend with fun, festivities, and BBQ.
Community gathers for fun, festivities and BBQ
Storm damage generic
People rescued after storms drop tree on vehicle
Power Outage
3,800+ outages reported in Region 8
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash

Latest News

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices rise in Arkansas
Communities gathered around for the eighth annual Crawfish Festival.
Community craving crawfish
Jonesboro police find missing man
Jonesboro police find missing man
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Spring 2023 recipient Brittany Cruthis celebrates her...
Ark. Single Parent Scholarship Fund increasing scholarship amounts