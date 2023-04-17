Energy Alert
Vehicle, house hit by gunfire in Steele, Mo.

An early morning shooting on Monday, April 17 is under investigation in Steele.
An early morning shooting on Monday, April 17 is under investigation in Steele.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning shooting on Monday, April 17 is under investigation in Steele.

According to Steele Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Bates Street.

Police said no one was injured, but a vehicle and a house was hit by gunfire.

The investigation into the case continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Steele Police at 573-695-3411.

