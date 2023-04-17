Vehicle, house hit by gunfire in Steele, Mo.

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning shooting on Monday, April 17 is under investigation in Steele.

According to Steele Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Bates Street.

Police said no one was injured, but a vehicle and a house was hit by gunfire.

The investigation into the case continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Steele Police at 573-695-3411.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.