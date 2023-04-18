1 killed, 3 injured in head-on highway crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 9:16 a.m. April 17 on U.S. Highway 67 at the 44-mile marker in White County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Clarence Renaud was northbound in the southbound lane when his 2014 Nissan struck a southbound 2018 Dodge driven by 66-year-old John Brandon of Searcy head-on.

Renaud suffered fatal injuries.

Brandon and his passengers, 64-year-old Lee Ann Stough of Searcy and 43-year-old Leah Ruddell of Judsonia, were taken to Unity Hospital.

