Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 killed, 3 injured in head-on highway crash

A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.
A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 9:16 a.m. April 17 on U.S. Highway 67 at the 44-mile marker in White County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Clarence Renaud was northbound in the southbound lane when his 2014 Nissan struck a southbound 2018 Dodge driven by 66-year-old John Brandon of Searcy head-on.

Renaud suffered fatal injuries.

Brandon and his passengers, 64-year-old Lee Ann Stough of Searcy and 43-year-old Leah Ruddell of Judsonia, were taken to Unity Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Crash
2 killed in fiery crash
Victim’s brother arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Jonesboro police find missing man
Jonesboro police find missing man

Latest News

Juan Velazquez, Dillon Adams, Yasmine Talib, Layla Wright, and Brianna Smallman (not pictured)...
NEA students advance to final round of NASA national competition
Astronauts in space could soon eat meals prepared by students in Northeast Arkansas.
Jonesboro students advance to final round of NASA national competition
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
A new study by the Kaiser Foundation found one in five people have been personally threatened...
Gun violence rises, students speak out