Advance man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for child porn possession

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man who was already a registered sex offender was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for child pornography possession.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 38-year-old Darrell D. Meador, Jr. appeared for his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, April 18.

Court documents state Meador began serving a term of supervised release in 2018 following his release from federal prison for a prior child pornography conviction.

In May 2022, his probation officer found images of child porn on a cell phone he was using. At his guilty plea hearing earlier in 2023, Meador admitted that he used the cell phone to search for child porn over the internet.

After serving his 11-year sentence, Meador will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Probation Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

