April 18: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

We are waking up a few degrees warmer this morning across Region 8. We will see a few more clouds for Tuesday but warmer with temperatures in the upper-70s. It will be breezy again today but with a SW wind 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday will be a lot like today. Look for the atmosphere to recharge by the end of the week, with rain chances returning on Thursday. We will have to watch for a couple of thunderstorms as well.

Rain chances stick with us through Friday evening. Behind the late-week system, temperatures will cool off a bit with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s for the weekend.

News Headlines

Tax Day is here. What should you do if you haven’t submitted your taxes yet? We’ll tell you how to file an extension and when you can expect to receive refunds.

New mother Sammi Chipman showed up to Paragould’s Tiny Blessings on Friday after work to find out her child was sent home with another parent who didn’t realize it wasn’t his kid. When Chipman arrived at the daycare she knew something was wrong because she can usually spot her child, that is when an employee handed her someone else.

Maddie Sexton will introduce you to some Region 8 students whose skills are out of this world and how they are trying to impress NASA with their culinary command.

With many families in Arkansas continuing to pick up the pieces after tornadoes ripped through the state on March 31st. One family in Wynne found a precious item they thought they would never see again, but it wasn’t too far away.

