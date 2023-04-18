Boy George & Culture Club coming to Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Boy George & Culture Club are coming to Arkansas, and they’re bringing some of their friends from the 80s.

The Walmart AMP announced Monday the iconic band, along with Howard Jones and Berlin, will bring their “Letting It Go Show” to Rogers on Monday, Aug. 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, and range in price from $35 to $499.95. Digital tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600.

Culture Club will be performing all their hits, including “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon.”

Jones is known for his top-10 hits “Things Can Only Get Better” and “No One is to Blame,” while Berlin topped the charts with “Take My Breath Away” from the Tom Cruise classic film “Top Gun.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.