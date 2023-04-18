Gun violence rises, students speak out

Energy Alert
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study by the Kaiser Foundation found one in five people have been personally threatened with a gun.

54% of all U.S. adults told the Foundation they are a family member that’s had an experience with gun violence.

For two Jonesboro students, they decided to speak up.

“It’s so sad that at 16 years old, I must be the ones who be like, hey this isn’t ok. People my age are dying almost every day and all I can do is sit back,” Faith Julian, a student at Jonesboro High School said.

Tired of sitting back, Julian organized a protest gun violence with her friend Salem Calderon on Saturday.

They can’t vote for change yet, but they want those who can vote to listen.

“It’s also really disheartening to understand that people that are older than you refuse to talk about something that is obviously very much deadly to youth.” Calderon, a Nettleton student said.

Education Week has listed 14 school shootings in 2023 alone; and for Julian, the thought of someone bringing a gun to school is daunting.

“I’m scared that someone is going to come in and shoot me. People post all the time on their snapchat or Instagram stories that they have guns, and those people go to my school,” Julian said.

They want to talk about ending violence, not taking people’s guns away.

“We’re not really saying we want to ban guns completely,” Calderon said. “We’re not wanting to take them away completely from the situation. There are certain people who shouldn’t have them.”

“I think that there should be more regulated gun laws maybe, I think maybe even like limiting a certain amount per household,” Julian said.

Calderon and Julian said there was a good response from the first protest and planned a second one for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Craighead County Courthouse.

