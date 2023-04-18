Energy Alert
Jonesboro’s David’s Bridal expected to not face layoffs

Following a company announcement, the David's Bridal in Jonesboro said that they aren't facing...
Following a company announcement, the David's Bridal in Jonesboro said that they aren't facing any layoffs.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - David’s Bridal announced they are laying thousands of employees.

The company made the announcement Monday morning.

With 300 stores, many in Region 8 are wondering if the Jonesboro location will be affected.

KAIT reached out to David’s Bridal, they had this to say:

“David’s Bridal stores in the Jonesboro area are open for business, we intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay, and customers should not expect to see any change in the unparalleled service level they have come to expect from our Dream Makers. We expect dresses will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted.”

David’s Bridal is expected to continue layoffs until Aug. 11.

