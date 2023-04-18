Kick-off celebration held for Annual Clean Sweep Paragould event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In preparation for the community-wide Clean Sweep Day, the Economic Development Corporation of Paragould held an event to teach people how to get involved.

The Clean Sweep Paragould Kick-Off celebration was held on Monday, April 17 in the Paragould High School Parking lot and featured several student organizations.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee was also in attendance, alongside Otto the Otter, Eco the Earth and Rowdy the Ram.

The 10th Annual Clean Sweep Paragould event will take place Saturday, April 22 and volunteers are still needed.

Those wishing to sign-up can contact Allison Hestand by calling 870-236-7684 or by emailing ahestand@paragould.org.

