Mountain Home girl reported missing and endangered.

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home girl has been reported missing and endangered.

According to Arkansas State police, Aubrey Halliday, 17 of Mountain Home, was last seen on Monday at 11:15 p.m. on Western Hills Lane.

She is 5′6″, weighing 132 lbs., with shoulder length, wavy brown hair.

Her clothing description is unknown, but she typically wears sweatpants and hoodies.

Her direction is not known, and it is unclear why she is considered endangered.

If you have any information about her location, contact the Mountain Home Police Department at 870-425-6336.

