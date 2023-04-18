Nurse gives advice to prevent seasonal allergies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the early spring, Arkansas sees an uptick in tree allergies.

This usually kicks off in late February and lasts until May.

The most common tree allergies in Arkansas are from oak, hickory, walnut, and willow trees.

People also get outside and mow their lawns, flaring up grass allergies like ryegrass and Bermuda, bent, timothy, and orchard grasses.

Showering after mowing the yard or being outside while pollen counts are high will help stop allergies at the door.

“I would recommend them to go see an allergist and get some allergy testing, to see what they are really allergic to so they can avoid that contact.”, said Advance Practice Nurse Lainda Farris.

Other outdoor activities may flare up your allergies if you’re outside during the evening hours when pollen counts are at its highest.

“You can have seasonal allergies, like the trees blooming, pollen, and those types of things.”, said Farris.

Farris added that if you are tired of taking pills, there are many more options such as nasal spray and drops that you can try.

“Allegra, Claritin, Zyrtec, and those are 24-hour-release antihistamines to try and contrail the symptoms.”, said Farris.

Farris said if you are tired of taking pills or your allergies begin to get worse and last more than 7-10 days, it might be time to visit the doctor.

“If it is like a daily thing, runny nose, watery eyes, itchy throat, sneezing, coughing, I would recommend them to go see an allergist.”, said Farris.

Farris said that can sometimes be difficult to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and other illnesses.

There are some easily identifiable symptoms that can help you tell them apart including fever and chills.

“It’s more of an annoyance daily verses an actual illness you know that will involve fever, chills, that kind of thing.”, said Farris.

Along with many types of grass, even chemicals can spark an allergic reaction.

Farris said that pollen is one of the leading causes.

When we breathe it in through our nasal passage, we need to make sure we are washing it out, using water.

