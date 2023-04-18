Energy Alert
Planned Parenthood expands gender-affirming care in Missouri

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3/KMOV) - Missouri’s Planned Parenthood is opening trans-care pop-up clinics.

This is in response to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s rule to ban gender-affirming care for people of all ages. The exceptions to the rule are very narrow. This is the latest of a back-and-forth between Planned Parenthood and Attorney General Bailey.

Planned Parenthood is offering additional appointments and pop-up clinics to new gender-affirming care patients beginning Tuesday. Planned Parenthood cites more than 1,000 patients already using this care.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect on April 27.

For more information on these clinics, visit the Planned Parenthood website.

