Planned Parenthood expands gender-affirming care in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3/KMOV) - Missouri’s Planned Parenthood is opening trans-care pop-up clinics.

This is in response to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s rule to ban gender-affirming care for people of all ages. The exceptions to the rule are very narrow. This is the latest of a back-and-forth between Planned Parenthood and Attorney General Bailey.

Planned Parenthood is offering additional appointments and pop-up clinics to new gender-affirming care patients beginning Tuesday. Planned Parenthood cites more than 1,000 patients already using this care.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect on April 27.

