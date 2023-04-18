Residents push for commercial airport in NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Area residents have heard numerous times about the feasibility study for Northeast Arkansas’ need for a regional commercial airport.

The airport could mean commercial airlines landing in NEA, saving residents hours in travel time to Memphis or Little Rock.

With the recent airport talks and the Interstate 57 project beginning soon, transportation hopes are high for this part of the state.

Residents are now speaking out, saying the airport is a need.

Hoxie resident Lisa Coggins said she visits family yearly in Hawaii and must travel through LIT or MEM.

She said traffic problems have created a headache for her multiple times trying to get to an airport.

“Normally, it’s either Memphis, but when Memphis was having issues with the bridge, I had to lean toward Little Rock. Both of them are pretty much the same distance away,” Coggins said.

Coggins added that a local airport would save her valuable time with her family.

“It would save me time. As it is, it takes five to six hours over water and five to six hours over land. Plus the driving time from here to the airport.”

Walnut Ridge resident Sharon Henson explained the airport is also something she would like to see.

“The convenience of having an airport in Northeast Arkansas saves us two hours in travel time, sometimes four hours in travel time. We can get to our families in emergencies and, especially on a personal note, for leisure.”

Henson’s need for the nearby airport is similar to Coggins, as visiting family isn’t an option, it’s a must.

“I travel to see my daughter and grandchildren in Maryland, and it would make such a convenient thing for us to have an airport here that could take us just like that to Maryland,” Henson explained.

A travel agency explained that the airport would greatly benefit all NEA residents and encourage more people to visit this part of the Natural State.

