Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching during games

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A softball coach in a wheelchair from Alabama was asked to watch his team from the dugout, despite having pitched for his team during their first five games of the season.

Chase Carnely was bound to a wheelchair six years ago after a car accident.

He coached baseball for several years and just began coaching softball this year in a coach-pitch league.

After Dixie Softball received a complaint, Carnley was asked to watch his team from the dugout for the safety of the players.

“We have other coaches that obviously can pitch, but it encouraged me to get out and be able to pitch to those girls, and those girls believe in me enough to get out there and give them the best position to succeed,” Carnley said.

Dixie Softball President Obie Evans said there is no specific rule that prohibits a coach in a wheelchair from being on the pitcher’s mound, but urged safety is of the utmost importance in the league.

Ashford’s City Attorney Bart Boothe also released a statement regarding the matter saying he understands Carnley’s desire to pitch but due to the safety of both him and the players, that is a risk they are not willing to take.

With all of that in mind, Carnley and other coaches on staff could not recall a time in which an injury had occurred due to Carnley being in a wheelchair on the field.

“The benefits and positive vibes that come from having him out there as a pitcher, way outweighs anything negative that could come from it,” said Whitney Ingram Maze, a coach alongside Carnley.

Carnley watched his team play from the bench Monday evening, doing his best to rally the girls on the team, but both coaching staffs involved in the game missed his presence on the field.

“Tonight was kind of a bummer that he wasn’t out there,” said softball coach Evan Kohen. “It changed the whole structure of the game in our opinion. We support him and hope the best for him.”

Though he’s been revoked pitching rights, Carnley said he will continue to fight for his rights and will pray things will work out.

“I’m not going to stop here,” Carnley said. “I feel it is only right that I am eligible to get out there and coach just like any other coach.”

One of the Ashford coaches mentioned filing a formal complaint, saying this incident is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.