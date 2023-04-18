Students paint for a cause

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 school added a bit of personality to some recycling bins.

Art students at Paragould High painted two large recycling bins that you are encouraged to use.

The inspiration for the painted recycled bins was the 10th year anniversary of Paragould Clean Sweep.

Students put hours of sweat into the artwork, with some coming in on weekends and staying after school to finish the project.

“We had kids up here for a number of hours after school, my 8th-period class helped out a lot, we came up here a little bit on the weekends to make sure it was done before the event and ribbon cutting and proclamation.”, said Paragould art teacher Shannon Lamb.

Lamb said she saw some kids that do not participate in after-school activities come and help out with the project.

Lamb added that if anyone wants to see the recycle bin, the bin is located near Ram Stadium at the high school.

Students spent at least 30-40 hours painting the bins.

Not even the mild weather was able to stop this group of students from completing the project on time.

“This was extremely hot, some of them are a little toasted, but they really enjoyed doing it,” Lamb added. “We had a lot of kids that really have not been participating in school activities, and this was really good for them.”

Lamb said that there are a lot of people that have already put items in there. She added that this is a community effort.

