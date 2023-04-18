Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Summit Utilities to continue normal collections in summer

A class action lawsuit against Summit Utilities was dismissed Tuesday in federal court.
A class action lawsuit against Summit Utilities was dismissed Tuesday in federal court.(Summit Utilities)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Summit Utilities announced the company plans to return to normal collection activities.

The energy company made the announcement on Monday morning.

Starting in July 2023, Summit Utilities will resume charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment.

As they switch over, Summit is giving customers a 60-day notice for customers.

In late 2022, Summit Utilities suspended charging late fees and disconnections.

If you need assistance, call 800-992-7552 or visit the website at www.summitcares.com.

Summit Utilities will have customer services standing by.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Crash
2 killed in fiery crash
Victim’s brother arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Jonesboro police find missing man
Jonesboro police find missing man

Latest News

Wynne High School announces date and location for prom
Wynne High School finds temporary high school campus
The Pafford EMS is Osceola is currently the only place were help comes from in a medical...
Emergency medical help coming to an underserved area
House Bill 1108 would require a school district to have bullet-resistant doors and windows on...
Missouri House passes bill for bullet-proof doors, windows on schools
Boy George & Culture Club are coming to Arkansas, and they’re bringing some of their friends...
Boy George & Culture Club coming to Arkansas