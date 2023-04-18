Summit Utilities to continue normal collections in summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Summit Utilities announced the company plans to return to normal collection activities.

The energy company made the announcement on Monday morning.

Starting in July 2023, Summit Utilities will resume charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment.

As they switch over, Summit is giving customers a 60-day notice for customers.

In late 2022, Summit Utilities suspended charging late fees and disconnections.

If you need assistance, call 800-992-7552 or visit the website at www.summitcares.com.

Summit Utilities will have customer services standing by.

