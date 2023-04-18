Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers; man arrested

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that happened in northwest Louisiana.

On Monday, April 17, troopers with Louisiana State Police arrested Edtreum Loyd, 43, of Jonesboro, Ark., in connection with the death of Melissia Bolyer, 40, also of Jonesboro.

Loyd is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless operation, and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail.

On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with LSP responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Bolyer was killed.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2016 International tractor-trailer was headed west on Highway 507, while at the same time, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was going east on Highway 507; a 2019 Nissan Versa, being driven by Bolyer, was behind the Peterbilt. LSP says the International crossed the center line and veered off the road to the left. The driver of the Peterbilt tried to avoid the crash by veering off to the right. However, the two 18-wheelers collided before the International veered back into the eastbound lane. The Nissan was hit by the International, LSP says. After this second impact, the Nissan left the road, while the International flipped and also left the road.

Bolyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office. Both 18-wheeler drivers were wearing their seat belts. One was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was unharmed.

Police do not think impairment was a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis nonetheless.

